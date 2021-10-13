Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 773,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,039,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.55% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

