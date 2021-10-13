Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 4,063 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Exelon worth $70,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,093,000 after buying an additional 1,399,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.