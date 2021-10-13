Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 476,706 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,016,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,706 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.48% of Vroom worth $84,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 245.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vroom by 64.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

VRM stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The business had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

