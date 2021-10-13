Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,498 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.92% of Resideo Technologies worth $83,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 457,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $12,714,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 359,970 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,357,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after buying an additional 302,434 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,614,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,123,000 after buying an additional 292,836 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.