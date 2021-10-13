Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $107.34 Million Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 4.15% of Health Catalyst worth $107,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after purchasing an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

