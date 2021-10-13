Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $83.60 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.94% of Western Midstream Partners worth $83,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

