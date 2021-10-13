Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $85.76 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,959,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,257 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Discovery worth $85,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $50,394,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

