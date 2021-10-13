Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $88.36 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 628,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,941 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $88,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

