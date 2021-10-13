Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $93.47 Million Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,849,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,170 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 8.91% of NOW worth $93,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

