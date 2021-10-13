Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,770,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,086 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.87% of ChampionX worth $96,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

CHX stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 421.57 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

