Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 4,779 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,463,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 6.83% of H&E Equipment Services worth $81,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 72.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 325.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 372,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after buying an additional 284,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.