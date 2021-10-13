Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 5,123 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,729,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.95% of American Equity Investment Life worth $88,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $33.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

