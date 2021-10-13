Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,118 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Hasbro worth $87,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,971,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,772,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,504,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,672,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,934,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,406,000 after purchasing an additional 212,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

