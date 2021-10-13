Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $82,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.