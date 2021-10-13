Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 26,114 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.79% of Five9 worth $97,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Five9 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,773 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

FIVN stock opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.57 and a beta of 0.48. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.