Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,596 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $90,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,120,545,000 after purchasing an additional 292,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $175.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

