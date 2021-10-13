Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,504 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of General Motors worth $90,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

