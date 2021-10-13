Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudera in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

CLDR stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $227,990.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,203,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

