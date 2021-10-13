CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 73.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 272,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,655,000 after purchasing an additional 114,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 296.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

