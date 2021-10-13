CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Down 1.8%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00. 42,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get CNFinance alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $342.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.