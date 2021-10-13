CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Shares Down 1.8%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00. 42,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 49,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $342.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 650.91, a current ratio of 650.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CNFinance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNFinance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 594,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNFinance by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 485,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.