Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 14,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

