Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCHGY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

OTCMKTS CCHGY traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 14,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $39.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

