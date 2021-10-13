Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000.

RQI opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

