Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 75.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $770,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. 69,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

