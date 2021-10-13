ColossusXT Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 82% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $6.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013869 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004583 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,224,462,548 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

