Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
