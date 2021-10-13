Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 686,986 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,986,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,679,000 after acquiring an additional 187,908 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

