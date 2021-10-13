Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of COLB opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

