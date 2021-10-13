Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential downside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.
Shares of COLB opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $50.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,163,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 686,986 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
