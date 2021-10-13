Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

COLB stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

