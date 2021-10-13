Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
COLB stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
