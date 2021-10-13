Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading Down 4.6%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $48.69. 2,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 140,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.40.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 67,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

