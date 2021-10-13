Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,728 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 154,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,075,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,196,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

