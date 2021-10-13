Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.60. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

