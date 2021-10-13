Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,572. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

