Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.