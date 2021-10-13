Comparing GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and GeoPark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 7.59 N/A N/A N/A GeoPark $393.69 million 2.39 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -20.04

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeoPark.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and GeoPark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A GeoPark 0 1 0 0 2.00

GeoPark has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Ecoark.

Volatility & Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeoPark has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and GeoPark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark N/A N/A N/A GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ecoark beats GeoPark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

