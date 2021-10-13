Comparing ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

ironSource (NYSE:IS) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ironSource and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ironSource N/A N/A N/A Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

This table compares ironSource and Greenpro Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 22.53 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

ironSource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ironSource and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

ironSource currently has a consensus target price of $11.76, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given ironSource’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ironSource is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ironSource beats Greenpro Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

