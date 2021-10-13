Comparing MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) & Its Peers

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 238 1080 3172 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus price target of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.20%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 30.17%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million -$38.91 million 53.08 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.21 billion $632.14 million 11.18

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.