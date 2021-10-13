Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.10

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.09, with a volume of 7066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.