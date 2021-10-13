COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Critical Comparison

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -28.73% -27.89% Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -31.96% -59.12% -30.57%

18.7% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COMPASS Pathways and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 9 0 3.00 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

COMPASS Pathways currently has a consensus target price of $75.14, suggesting a potential upside of 139.77%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Sonoma Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$60.33 million ($3.55) -8.90 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $18.63 million 0.65 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than COMPASS Pathways.

Summary

COMPASS Pathways beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cheshire, the United Kingdom.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. The company was founded by Hojabr Alimi and Linda Alimi in April 1999 and is headquartered in Woodstock, GA.

