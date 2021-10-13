Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $2.85. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 95,399 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

