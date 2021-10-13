Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.64

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.64 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 36.75 ($0.48). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 143,881 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £50.59 million and a P/E ratio of -23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.64.

About Condor Gold (LON:CNR)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.