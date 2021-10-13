Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,369.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.71 or 0.06147404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.87 or 0.00306552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.54 or 0.01024144 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00091556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.44 or 0.00474883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.37 or 0.00347520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00297670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004906 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

