ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other ContextLogic news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $474,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,348,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,160. 40.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

