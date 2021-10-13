Contrasting Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) & Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Basic Energy Services and Halliburton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Halliburton 0 7 13 0 2.65

Halliburton has a consensus price target of $24.23, indicating a potential downside of 1.26%. Given Halliburton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% Halliburton 1.08% 12.64% 3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Basic Energy Services and Halliburton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A Halliburton $14.45 billion 1.51 -$2.95 billion $0.65 37.75

Basic Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton.

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halliburton beats Basic Energy Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co. engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment provides field and reservoir modeling, drilling, evaluation and wellbore placement solutions that enable customers to model, measure and optimize their well construction activities. The company was founded by Erle P. Halliburton in 1919 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

