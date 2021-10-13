Contrasting Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.1% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Viking Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $19.89, indicating a potential downside of 2.43%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Viking Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 12.62 -$57.99 million $0.19 107.26 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 2.50 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -19.66% 4.17% 3.56% Viking Energy Group -208.45% -4,896.40% -46.41%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Viking Energy Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

