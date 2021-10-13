Contrasting Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 26.95% 112.14% 17.71% Waitr -1.04% 4.39% 1.67%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fair Isaac and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 2 4 0 2.67 Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus price target of $565.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.55%. Waitr has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 305.24%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Volatility & Risk

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.05, indicating that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fair Isaac and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.29 billion 8.87 $236.41 million $8.55 46.69 Waitr $204.33 million 0.46 $15.84 million $0.15 5.35

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Waitr on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management. The Scores segment consists of business-to-business scoring solutions and services, business-to-consumer scoring solutions and services including myFICO solutions for consumers, and associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment comprises the analytic and decision management software tools, FICO decision management suite, and associated professional services. The company was founded by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

