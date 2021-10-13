Contrasting Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Weis Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.61 $271.21 million N/A N/A Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.37 $118.92 million N/A N/A

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Weis Markets.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Weis Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Weis Markets has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Weis Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

