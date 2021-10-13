Convex Finance (CVX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.36 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for about $17.25 or 0.00030310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $483.87 million and approximately $27.36 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 52.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00066435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00118939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.13 or 1.00071388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.27 or 0.06119711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

