CorionX (CORX) Market Cap Achieves $229,717.69

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CorionX has a market capitalization of $229,717.69 and $117,369.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00043928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00209609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

