Cornichon Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Cornichon has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $9,912.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00119253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00075080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,971.05 or 0.99718158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,611.56 or 0.06212385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,457,503 coins and its circulating supply is 16,215,654 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

