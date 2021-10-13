Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,755,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,789 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Corning worth $153,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 3.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.